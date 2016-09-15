"We sincerely hope that wisdom may prevail over competent authorities to maintain peace", says the court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rapped the governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for allowing bandhs and agitations to challenge a judicial order passed by the Supreme Court in public interest to share Cauvery water between the two neighbouring States.

“We expect the State governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to maintain their dignity and respect for rule of law. We reiterate that neither bandhs nor agitations can take place after the Supreme Court has passed an order... Our order has to be complied with... Convey this to your governments today itself,” Justice Dipak Misra told State panel lawyers of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after summoning them to the front of the courtroom.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by P. Sivakumar, a resident of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the huge losses caused by mobs who pillaged and looted in full public and police view in both States. The petition said ordinary people live in danger in what resembles a war zone after violence broke loose following the apex court order on September 12, refusing Karnataka's plea to stop the release of 15000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till September 20.

The petition sought the Supreme Court to step in and direct the State governments to act against the instigators and provide damages.

“We are compelled and even constrained to say that it is the duty of the States to see that no agitations or destruction or damages take place... People cannot be allowed to take law into their hands...It was obligatory on Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to prevent such a situation from arising,” Justice Misra, who along with Justice U.U. Lalit, observed.

Serving copies of thd petitin on both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu lawyers in the courtroom itself, the Bench tagged the petition to be heard along with other Cauvery matters on Sepetember 20.

“We sincerely hope that wisdom may prevail over competent authorities to maintain peace.Convey it today itself that we expect both States to maintain peace, harmony, poise and dignity and respect for law,” Justice Misra told the States' lawyers.