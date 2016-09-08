Investors in the project now living in rented houses and also paying back the loans.

The Azad Maidan police on Thursday arrested builder Pujit Agarwal, head of Orbit Constructions, for allegedly defaulting on a Rs. 250 crore loan that he had taken from several financial institutions against three of his projects in the city.

The Hindu had first reported on August 27 this year how hundreds of investors who had invested in one of the three projects in Saki Naka were left in the lurch after the project in question was seized by the Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited.

Investors in dire straits

The investors, many of whom had invested their life savings in the project, are now living in rented houses and also paying back the loans that they took to invest in the project.

The investors, as well as some of the financial institutions that Agarwal had borrowed from, subsequently approached the police. Agarwal has been under the scanner of the Saki Naka police, the Azad Maidan police and the economic offences wing of the Mumbai Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manoj Kumar Sharma confirmed that Agarwal had been arrested on Thursday morning.