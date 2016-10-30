BSF personnel patrol along the fence at International Border in R.S. Pura sector of J&K’s Jammu district. File photo

Pakistan resorted to small arms and mortar fire in R.S. Pura, Hiranagar and Samba sectors.

BSF retaliated a fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in Jammu district’s R.S. Pura sector on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

No one suffered injuries in over five hours of intermittent firing that started from the Pakistan side at about 9.15 p.m. on Saturday and last till about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“It was fire of small arms as well as mortar shells in small quantity but not effective. BSF retaliated appropriately,” BSF spokesperson Subhendu Bhardwaj told IANS.

The official said that Pakistan also started firing with small arms and mortar at around 2 a.m. in Hiranagar and Samba sectors which continued till 8 a.m. intermittently.

“So far no loss and injury of BSF personnel or civilian has been reported,” the officer said.