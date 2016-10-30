Pakistan resorted to small arms and mortar fire in R.S. Pura, Hiranagar and Samba sectors.

BSF retaliated a fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in Jammu district’s R.S. Pura sector on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

No one suffered injuries in over five hours of intermittent firing that started from the Pakistan side at about 9.15 p.m. on Saturday and last till about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“It was fire of small arms as well as mortar shells in small quantity but not effective. BSF retaliated appropriately,” BSF spokesperson Subhendu Bhardwaj told IANS.

The official said that Pakistan also started firing with small arms and mortar at around 2 a.m. in Hiranagar and Samba sectors which continued till 8 a.m. intermittently.

“So far no loss and injury of BSF personnel or civilian has been reported,” the officer said.

RELATED NEWS

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Kupwara October 30, 2016

Four Pak posts destroyed by Indian troops: ArmyOctober 29, 2016

Relentless ceasefire violation by Pak.October 28, 2016

Pakistan violates ceasefire in JammuOctober 27, 2016

BSF jawan killed, civilians hurt in Pak. shelling October 27, 2016

Soldier killed, another injured in north KashmirOctober 27, 2016

More In: National | News