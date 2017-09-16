National

BSF man killed by cattle smugglers in West Bengal

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was killed allegedly by cattle smugglers in the Angrail area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Tushar Kanti Das, on duty at a check post at Angrail, tried to stop a vehicle coming from Bongaon late on Thursday evening. The vehicle hit him and dragged him to a nearby shop. He was take to a hospital in Bongaon but was declared brought dead. Five head of cattle were seized from the vehicle.

While the driver and a passenger of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, another passenger, Mritun Pramanik, was arrested. An FIR has been lodged at the Gaighata police station.

