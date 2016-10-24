This is the second instance in 48 hours, when a BSF Jawan was killed in ceasefire violation along the International Boundary in Jammu.

Another Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed and two others injured in unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night.

Head Constable Sushil Kumar (47) was injured when he was hit by a burst of fire from Pakistan's side in RS Pura sector of Jammu. He was rushed to a government hospital in Jammu where succumbed to injuries late on Sunday night.

Kumar was a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

This is the second instance in 48 hours, when a BSF Jawan was killed in ceasefire violation along the International Boundary in Jammu.

The 192-km IB, which falls in Jammu district had remained peaceful after the September 29 cross-LoC raids by the Army.

On October 21, BSF Constable Gurnam Singh was hit by a sniper, in retaliation to which, BSF claimed to have killed one terrorist and seven Pakistan Rangers personnel. Pakistan has denied any casualties. Gurnam Singh had succumbed to injuries on Sunday.