A BSF Head Constable was killed in firing from across the border in Jammu's Abdullian district on Thursday. Jitender Kumar was a resident of Motihari in Bihar. He joined the BSF in 1991.

This is the third death of a BSF personnel along the Pakistan border in Jammu in the past one week.

Officials said the Kumar was injured by a splinter after the area where he was posted received heavy shelling. He died of his injuries in a hospital.

The 192-Km long International Border that runs along Jammu has seen ceasefire violations since October 19, when BSF personnel pushed back four terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from the Hiranagar sector.

The BSF has said that Pakistan was deliberately targeting the civilian areas.

PTI adds:

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Ranger was killed and another injured in retaliatory fire along the IB in R.S. Pura and Arnia sectors in Jammu, the BSF said.