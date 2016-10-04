Terrorists escape through old town’s narrow alleys

Militants planned to mount a Uri-style attack at the Baramulla Army camp on Sunday night but BSF constable Nitin Kumar (24) put paid to their designs, when he came out of his bunker, all alone, to challenge them.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Monday that Kumar was killed when the terrorists hurled grenades at the bunkers outside the Army camp and shrapnel hit him. The BSF is co-deployed with the 46 RR Battalion of the Army and mans some of the bunkers there as part of its road opening duty.

A senior police official in Kashmir said the attackers, three-four, fled from the spot through the narrow alleys of the congested old town “after their bid to carry out a Uri-style attack was foiled in effective fire.”

Sources said the attackers hurled grenades and opened indiscriminate fire at the BSF picket. The exchange of fire lasted two hours.

A compass, one Global Positioning System (GPS) device and a wire cutter were found near the encounter site. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Leh, said he had spoken to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and BSF DG K.K. Sharma.