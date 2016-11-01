: The 48-year-old man accused of murdering Indian-origin bus driver Manmeet Alisher in Brisbane by dousing him with a flammable liquid has been confirmed as a former mental health patient.

According to State Health Minister Cameron Dick, the accused Anthony Mark Edward O’Donohue had undergone treatment at Queensland Health’s mental health services. The Minister also said an independent investigation regarding O’Donohue’s treatment will be conducted by forensic psychiatrist Paul Mullen and would be completed within eight weeks. “To the extent possible, any findings of this investigation will be released publicly,” Mr. Dick said

Alisher, who was also popular as a Punjabi singer, died when an incendiary device was thrown inside his bus. His brother Amit Alisher has arrived in Brisbane to take the body home.