A large number of people representing various social movements, trade unions, academia and civil society formations from BRICS countries will assemble at Porvorim near here on Thursday and Friday to build resistance against neo-liberalism and corporate globalisation.

The meetings, under the banner of People’s Forum, will take place at Xavier Centre of Historical Research at Alto Porvorim, just ahead of the official BRICS Summit to be held in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Goa has been an active site of struggle against neo-liberalism and for women’s empowerment and environmental justice. Groups from Goa along with other organisations from across the country will jointly host the event which will include plenaries, self-organised workshops, cultural events and films.

The opening plenary will see participation by Medha Patkar of the National Alliance for People’s Movements and other eminent leaders of social movements. The workshops will look at people’s alternatives built by social movements in BRICS countries as a counter to neo-liberalism.

“BRICS can be a formation to counter US control in world politics and bring to the table the framework of equality, solidarity, mutual development and cooperation, in realising a new world vision of development. But for this, it is necessary to look at development from the lens of the peoples of these countries who have faced the brunt of development propagated by the superpowers which, for instance, marginalised their agricultural and industrial sector,” human rights activist Ms. Albertina Almeida said on Wednesday.