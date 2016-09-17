India signed an agreement with fellow BRICS countries to deepen cooperation in abatement and control of air and water pollution, efficient management of liquid and solid waste, climate change and conservation of biodiversity.

Minister of State for Environment and Forests Anil Dave, said in a statement that technology transfer and finance were two issues that need to be addressed to limit global warming.

Earlier this week, the Environment Ministry announced a collaborative R&D programme to develop next generation, sustainable refrigerant technologies as alternatives to hydrofluorocarbons.

Key players include the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and its allied institutions; Department of Science and Technology; Centre for Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences and key industry players.