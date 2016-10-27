Central government pensioners who retired between April 1 and August 4 have been given a choice under which they may or may not commute their pension.

It is extra bonus before Diwali for central government pensioners who retired between April 1 and August 4 this year as the Centre on Monday gave them a choice under which they may or may not commute their pension.

The rules specify the limit up to which pension could be commuted.

An office memorandum by Sujasha Choudhary, a Director in the Pension Division of the Department of Personnel on Monday evening, announced the sweet news.

“References have been received in this department that many pensioners who retired after 01.01.2016 and have drawn pension/commuted value of pension based on their pre-revised pay/pension do not wish to commute the pension which has become additionally commutable on revision of pay/pension on implementation of recommendations of 7th CPC,” it was announced.

“The matter has been examined in consultation with Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure). It has been decided that those pensioners who retired from 01.01.2016 till 04.08.2016, i.e., the date of issue of orders for revised pay/pension based on the recommendations of the 7th CPC, may be given an option, in relaxation of Rule 10 of CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, not to commute the pension, which has become additionally commutable on revision of pay/pension on implementation of recommendations of the 7th CPC.

The cases where the additional pension after 7th CPC has already been commuted will not be re-opened,” the statement read.

This is an exception as, in an earlier memorandum, the department had ruled out any change in the provisions relating to commutation values, the limit up to which the pension can be commuted or the period after which the commuted pension is to be restored.