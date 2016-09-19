TOPICS

A village in Jagatballavpur area of West Bengal’s Howrah district and another one in remote Sagar islands of Sunderbans archipelago have been waiting since Sunday for the mortal remains of two of the 17 martyred in the Uri attack in Kashmir.

A spokesperson of Ministry of Defence told The Hindu that the special aircraft carrying the bodies of Sepoy Gangadhar Dalui of Jamuna Balia village in Howrah and Sepoy Biswajit Ghorai from Sagar island will arrive at 2000 hrs at the Kolkata Airport in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight.

The bodies will be kept at the Army Command hospital morgue in Kolkata during the night and the very next morning they will be taken to Howrah and Sagar respectively, where their final rights will be performed with State honours.

The flight will arrive in Kolkata after offloading the bodies of two jawans at Ranchi — Sepoy Jarva Munda from District Khuti in Jharkhand and Niaman Kujur from Chainpur in Jharkhand — also killed at Uri on Sunday.

Onkar Dalui, the father of the Gangadhar Dolui, who stood outside his thatched house said that initially he did not believe the news to be true. “In the past two years he has been transferred four times from Bihar to Bangalore to Siliguri to Kashmir,” he said.

At Sagar Island, Rabindranath Gorai father of Biswajit Ghorai said that his son was the only breadwinner and now the family has nothing to fall back upon.

