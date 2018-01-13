Two students drown, 32 rescued after boat capsizes off Dahanu in Maharashtra

One of the survivors of the Dahanu boat capsize is being treated at a hospital near Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Hanif Patel

Two children drowned and six were missing after a private boat with 40 students, who were on a school picnic, capsized on Saturday morning off Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Police said that 32 students had been rescued and a search for the missing students was continuing with Coast Guard personnel and local fishermen out at sea.

The bodies of two students, both residents of Masauli in Dahanu’s Ambedkar Nagar area, were recovered, said Superintendent of Police (Palghar) Manjunath Singe.

Mr. Singe said that the private boat, carrying 40 students of Ponda School and Junior College in Parnaka in Dahanu, capsized around 11.30 a.m. The students were on a picnic.

“The Coast Guard has deployed its ships and aircarft for the rescue operation and personnel from several departments like the coastal police are involved in the search operations,” Mr. Singe informed.

The location is around 20 miles off Dahanu, a spokesperson of Indian Coast Guard said.