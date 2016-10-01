Of the total money decleared, 45 per cent would accrue to the government as tax and penalty, says Arun Jaitley.

The Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced on Saturday that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had under the Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016 received total disclosures of Rs. 65,250 crore in the form of cash and other assets. But since some disclosures that were received manually still remain to be tabulated and verified, the figure could be revised upward.

The four-month window under the scheme for declaring undisclosed income or black money that had escaped assessment closed on Friday at midnight.

Mr. Jaitley told a media conference on Saturday that the disclosures received were “significant, given the average disclosure is of about Rs. 1 crore.” In all, 64,275 declarations were filed online as well in printed copies of the prescribed form.

“With the final stock taking of declarations being filed in physical printed forms all over the country till late night on the last day, this number is likely to be further revised upwards,” an official release said.

The scheme had provided a one-time opportunity to black money holders who had not paid full taxes in the past to come clean by declaring their domestic undisclosed income and assets by paying tax plus penalty at the rate of 45 per cent. No target for disclosures or collections from the scheme had been set for the CBDT, he said. The government stands to mop up 45 per cent of this, or about Rs. 29,000 crore, in taxes and penalties.

The CBDT removed the difficulties that had been expressed by those wanting to avail of the scheme, especially with respect to making the tax payment within a short span by agreeing to accept them three instalments, the last being in September 2017. The declarants have been assured of absolute confidentiality of the declarations made.

The income tax and penalties collected under the scheme will be used for public welfare, Mr. Jaitley said. “If we become a totally tax-compliant country we will have more resources for public welfare.”

Mr. Jaitley shared the progress of the steps, he said, the BJP-led NDA Government had taken in the last two years for increasing tax compliance and reducing tax avoidance in the country.

In the 175 cases of black money allegedly stashed overseas in HSBC bank accounts, the CBDT has already filed 164 prosecutions following assessments of sums that add up to Rs 8,000 crore. The probe is being monitored by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up under the directions of the Supreme Court.

Following the leads from the investigations undertaken by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), it has detected Rs. 5,000 crore of undisclosed deposits in foreign accounts made and filed 55 prosecution cases in those cases.

Similarly, investigation in the Panama papers has led to 250 references being made to other countries asking for details about tax evaders, bank accounts etc.

A quantum jump in the searches and survey has resulted in the seizure of Rs. 1,986 crores as well as undisclosed income of Rs. 56,378 crore in the last two and half years, the Finance Minister said.

By more intensive monitoring of the database of non-filers of tax returns, the CBDT realised Rs. 16,000 crore in additional tax collections. Cases of prosecution and compounding in the last two and half years rose to 3,626 or more than double as compared to previous two years, the release said.

Mr. Jaitley refused to draw comparisons of the Income Declaration Scheme, 2016 (IDS) with the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme of 1997 in which the former government, he said, had mopped up Rs. 9,760 crore in taxes at an average of about Rs. 7 lakh per declarant.

Unlike the IDS, that scheme, Mr. Jaitley said, did not penalise the declarants and allowed them to value the assets being declared at the market prices of 1987 rather than current rates.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented all those who chose to be tax-compliant and further said it was a great contribution towards transparency & growth of the economy.

I compliment FM @arunjaitley & his team at @FinMinIndia for the hard work resulting in the successful outcome of IDS-2016. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2016