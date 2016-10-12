The assailants were CPI(M) workers, alleges BJP.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was hacked to death at Pinarayi near Thalassery here on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ramith. He was attacked near a petrol pump at Pinarahi at around 10 a.m. He suffered fatal injuries in his head and neck, the police said. Ramith was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified assailants in broad day light, police said.

The BJP local leadership alleged that the

In May 2002 Remith’s father, Chodon Uthaman, a BJP worker and bus driver had been hacked to death near Keezhur here.

The latest murder is apparently in retaliation for the killing of a CPI(M) worker in the nearby area on October 10. Pinarayi is the native place of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The police said that additional personnel were deployed in the trouble-torn area in view of the escalating situation. Sporadic incident of violence were reported from the area, the police.