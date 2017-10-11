BJP walks a tightrope on cracker ban

more-in

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday said he stood by his comments expressing unhappiness on the Supreme Court’s ban on sale of crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali even as a two BJP ruled States, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh, said air pollution levels around the festival were a concern.

Following the ban Mr Roy had tweeted: “First Dahi Handi, today firecrackers, tomorrow the award wapsi brigade and those holding candlelight vigils may file a litigation against cremation rites of Hindus on the grounds of causing air pollution.”

“I stand by what I said in my tweet, I said this as a Hindu, not as a BJP man, as after becoming Governor I am not a member of any political party,” he said when contacted.

The BJP, meanwhile, seemed conflicted about just how to react to the ban on the sale of crackers before Diwali. While Minister for Environment Harshvardhan had initially tweeted welcoming the ban, he subsequently deleted the tweets. State governments, led by the BJP have been toeing a fine line between the exigencies of celebration of Diwali and pollution concerns.

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Ram Das Kadam said he would speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue of crackers and pollution, Mr. Fadnavis also administered an oath to children to observe a crackerless Diwali.

Meanwhile, a group of traders on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a modification of the October 9 judgment of the Supreme Court by which the sale of firecrackers was banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region till November 1.