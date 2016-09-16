Party to hold workshop for leaders of its Scheduled Caste Morcha and another for youth

Stung by the attack over the alleged atrocities against Dalits, the BJP is preparing to take on what it calls a propaganda war against it.

The party will organise a daylong workshop for leaders of its Scheduled Caste Morcha. It will focus on how to counter the propaganda, especially in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh that will soon go to the polls and that have a significant number of Dalit voters.

The workshop will have four sessions. Three will be devoted to social, print and electronic media, and at the last one, senior general secretaries will answer questions from the 100 or so leaders from across the country. “We all need to know how to counter the false accusation of being anti-Dalit made against us,” said Dushyant Gautam, chief of the Scheduled Caste Morcha.

A programme of youth conferences will also be finalised at the workshop. The first conference will be held in Delhi next month.

Trouble started for the BJP with the suicide of University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula. And it continued over cow vigilantism as seen at Una in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has distanced his government from the incidents of cow vigilantism.