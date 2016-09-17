National

LUCKNOW, September 17, 2016
Updated: September 17, 2016 02:42 IST

BJP projects itself as ‘well-wisher’ of U.P. Dalits

Amit Shah. File photo: Vipin Chandran
However, Amit Shah does not refer to SP minister Azam Khan’s comments on Ambedkar

Chasing Dalit votes in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and countering senior Samajwadi Party (SP) Minister Azam Khan’s contentious remarks linking B.R. Ambedkar to land grab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday projected itself as the real “well-wisher” of Dalits by advertising all the supportive decisions it had taken and memorials it had built to honour of Babasaheb over the years.

Hits out at Rahul

The BJP said its decisions had made Babasaheb immortal, while leaders of other parties, like Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati, did little more than present themselves as “messiahs” of Dalits.

BJP chief Amit Shah hailed his party and its governments in the States and the Centre over the years for honouring Babasaheb while Mulayam Singh tormented Dalits and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief exploited her community.

The BJP President also attacked the Congress party, raking up past incidents of tension between Ambedkar and the grand old party.

The BJP chief made these comments while addressing the party’s Manavta Sadbhavana Samaroh (event for goodwill in humanity) at the sprawling Kanshiram smriti upvan (memorial garden) here.

Intentional target

Looking to tear into the State’s vote share — an impressive 21 per cent — the BJP organised the public meeting to especially target Mr. Khan for his comments on Ambedkar.

However, interestingly, Mr. Shah did not refer to the SP leader even once or rake up his comments. Instead, he chose to flaunt the BJP’s efforts to honour Ambedkar.

Recent Article in National

SC extends Subrata Roy’s parole till Sept. 23

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the parole granted in May to Sahara chief Subrata Roy on humanitarian grounds till September 23. Mr. R... »