BJP plans to repeat U.P. formula in Bihar

On the BJP’s 37th foundation day on Thursday, party president Amit Shah, in a meeting of its parliamentary group, exhorted his colleagues to take the party to every corner of the country, where it has no presence or has lost ground.

Perhaps this is the reason why, after the loss suffered by the BJP in the 2015 Assembly polls in Bihar, Mr. Shah is looking for a second wind in the State.

Mr. Shah will be travelling by road from Patna to Champaran on April 19, to mark the centenary of the struggle waged by Mahatma Gandhi on behalf of indigent indigo farmers in that area, an iconic event in India’s freedom struggle.

While party sources said the programme had been decided last year itself, Mr. Shah’s trip comes at the back of a new set of office-bearers being appointed in the State unit of the party — a caste and age combination that hints at a revival plan for the party’s fortunes.

Taking a cue from its success in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP in Bihar has decided to throw in its lot with the backward-forward caste combination that worked for it in U.P.

New look

While the State unit president, declared last year, is young MP Nityanand Rai, belonging to the Yadav community, his team, with a total of 30 members is dominated by backward classes, Mahadalits and Extremely Backward Class leaders. “Out of 30 office-bearers, 16 are from backward communities, and 14 from forward castes,” said a senior office-bearer of the party.

“More significantly for making a total break from the past, the average age of the team is below 50 years. That means that most of those in decision-making positions in the last 20 years are no longer in that position. It’s a new-look party,” said the source.

“People hailing from professional backgrounds have been preferred, including two former JNU students, Sushil Chowdhary who is general secretary, and Devesh Kumar who is vice-president of the party,” said the source.