A tweet by the BJP MP and Dalit leader Udit Raj on Monday created a stir, in which he said that Jamaica's Usain Bolt won nine Olympics gold medals despite poverty after his trainer advised him to eat beef.

“Usain Bolt of Jamaica was poor and trainer advised him to eat beef both the times and he scored 9 gold medals in Olympics,” Mr. Raj, MP from North West Delhi tweeted.

Beef is an emotive issue for BJP whose government in various states have come out with tough law banning its trade.

Mr. Raj, however, later in a series of tweets attempted to play down the controversy saying his tweet is not even remotely connected to advocate beef eating rather it is reproduction of Bolt’s trainer’s statement.

“I cited circumstances of Jamaica that despite poor infrastructure and poverty Bolt won 9 gold so our players should find ways like that to win.”

“I intended to convey - players and society to look at ways to win in games rather blaming circumstances and Govt and eating is their choice,” he said in another tweet.

“As Usain Bolt and trainer found ways and means to win medals similarly our players and trainers should do as per their circumstances,” he added.