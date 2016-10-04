BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya got into a bit of a Twitter flutter on Monday: He first tweeted an appeal to his followers to boycott Chinese made goods citing nationalistic sentiments, but later deleted the tweet.

“Along with your friends and relatives, take a pledge that you will neither buy Chinese goods nor encourage others to buy them. Jai Hind,” he tweeted, with a hashtag #BoycottChina.

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to the Chinese micro blogging netwo-rk, Weibo, to greet the people of China on their national day.

The tweet was made at around 12.04 a.m.

Mr. Vijaywargiya told The Hindu that the tweet was inadvertent. “The festive season is upon us and I had told my staff that we must appeal to the people of Indore [from where Mr. Vijaywargiya hails and contests polls] that despite cheap Chinese goods flooding the market, we must extend patronage to Indore’s artists, potters and manufacturers, and not fall for the lure of cheap goods,” he said.

“My staff may have misunderstood and tweeted these out. When I found out what the tweets said, I deleted them,” he said.