The BJP reacted strongly to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s speech made at the conclusion of his “Deoria to Delhi Kisan Yatra” on Thursday, where he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly trying to extract political mileage out of the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC). The issue is likely to be escalated to a new level with BJP national president Amit Shah deciding to address a press conference on Friday.

BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh said Mr. Gandhi’s remarks against Mr. Modi were a “new low in Indian politics.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement is a new low in Indian politics. It is not only condemnable but highly irresponsible coming from a VP of the Congress which fought for independence,” he said.

He added that it “also proves that what Sanjay Nirupam had said two days back had Rahul Gandhi’s backing and therefore no action has been taken against Mr. Nirupam.”

“The Congress and other political parties may be nervous because of the courage and the will power shown by the Modi government in backing the armed forces’ decision to go for surgical strikes across LoC,” he said.

Mr. Singh said the aim of a “responsible government is to back armed forces which defend the nation and not use them for political gains.”

“This is what we have done after Uri because we believe in our armed forces. The surgical strike happened across LoC but Rahul Gandhi has done surgical strike on his party.

It seems the family loves to use narratives like Maut Ka Saudagar, Zaher ki Kheti but this time the family Yuvraj has gone to a level which raises serious questions whether the family can be even trusted to lead the Congress party, forget the nation,” Mr. Singh added.