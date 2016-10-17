A day after his rally in Surat where he criticised BJP President Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continued with his attack and called BJP an 'anti-Hindu' party. Supporting his claim, he said that the BJP government in Gujarat is using violence against the Patidar and Dalit youths.

In a Facebook post, the Delhi CM said that the BJP claims to be a party of Hindus yet it used force against the Patel community. At least 12 people were killed during the agitation which started in July 2015.

Referring to the incident of flogging of Dalit youths in Una, the AAP leader said that those youths were Hindus and yet they were beaten up. "Though there is a government but we all know orders come from Delhi. Weren't these people Hindus?" he wrote.

He accused BJP of running after money and power and remarked that BJP will "not even spare their own."