The BJP on Thursday hailed the armed forces for the surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the Line of Control and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his government believed in action and not words.

“A salute to the armed forces and to the leadership of the Prime Minister for securing our borders and defending from Pakistan sponsored terrorism. A responsible government acts and talks less. And that has been the practice of this government under Modi’s leadership,” party national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, “Proud of our armed forces for their heroic surgical strikes on terror launchpads.

“Surgical strikes were conducted when Pakistan did not mend ways after repeated diplomatic efforts to check terrorism originating frm their soil.”

PM has “walked the talk”: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said Mr. Modi has “walked the talk.”

“PM Modi Ji has walked the talk. Punishing the perpetrators of terror from across has begun,” Mr. Madav wrote on twitter.

He took a dig at Pakistan for downplaying the surgical strikes by the Indian Army.

“Some Pak guys r trying 2 downplay claiming it was just a cross LoC firing,” Mr. Madav said. “They y from Pak President to PM to Def Min vowin to protect Pak [sic]?”, he said. He complimented the Indian Army for the operation.

“Army has done a great job. However Army has restrained to area specific [sic],” Mr. Madav said.

Congress supports surgical strikes

IANS reports:

The Congress wholeheartedly supported the surgical strikes.“The Congress wholeheartedly supports the surgical strikes on terror [launch] pads in PoK [Pakistan occupied Kashmir] by the Indian Army. Salute the valour of our armed forces,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel too congratulated the Army for undertaking the surgical strikes. “We stand completely behind our armed forces,” he said.