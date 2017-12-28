BJP, Congress end stalemate in Rajya Sabha

more-in

The BJP and the Congress finally arrived at a truce in the Rajya Sabha, with the government saying the commitment of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was not questioned and the Congress in turn disassociating itself from any disgraceful remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress had stalled the upper house since the winter session opened on December 15, protesting against Prime Minister Modi’s “conspiracy with Pakistan” comments made at a poll rally in Gujarat against Dr. Singh and former Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

From an apology the Congress had scaled down its demand to “clarification.”

‘Wrong perception’

In a statement Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Prime Minister “did not question the commitment to this nation either by Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, or Hamid Ansari, the former Vice-President.” “Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem, as also their commitment to this nation,” Mr. Jaitley said.

He said many statements had been made on all sides during the elections, and added that the government “does not want the stalemate as a result of this to continue.”

Responding to his statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “I want to thank the Leader of the House that he issued a clarification on the issue which was causing the deadlock for the last one week.”

Mr. Azad said the Congress, on its part, dissociates itself from any remarks made against the personality of the Prime Minister, apparently in reference to those made by its former MP Mani Shankar Aiyar.

“If during the elections (recent Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh), any member of our party gave such a statement that was against the stature of the Prime Minister, then our party dissociates itself from any such statement and we would not want any word to be said against the stature of the Prime Minister,” Mr. Azad said.

Other parties protest

The other Opposition parties including the SP, BSP, Trinamool Congress and the Left protested against being excluded.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal stood up to object, charging that the fate of the proceedings in the House could not be decided based on statements by only two people.