She says only the Indian Army deserves to be hailed for the successful operation

Condemning the Narendra Modi government over its ministers’ advertisement of the surgical strikes of the Army, BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said the BJP’s attempts to derive “electoral and political” mileage from the operation was “totally improper.” She said only the Indian Army deserved to be “hailed and felicitated” for the successful operation, and “not any of the ministers, Defence Minister or Prime Minister.”

She said that going against instructions, hoardings, posters and statements by BJP leaders were being used to take political advantage from the strikes and create a “frenzy” among people, even as the situation along the border remained “critical” and “worrisome” in the wake of cross-border firing from Pakistan.

Her statement came a day after Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar was felicitated for the Army’s surgical strikes at events in Agra and Lucknow. Posters and hoardings congratulating Mr. Modi and some of the top party leaders over the operation have also come across the poll-bound State, drawing the ire of opposition parties.

The former U.P. Chief Minister also said that the BJP could possibly use the issue to rake up communal tension. The party had followed a similar strategy during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she claimed.

The BSP chief cautioned people to stay alert to the possibility of the BJP’s use of “religion” during the elections. In her rallies, Ms. Mayawati has alleged that in order to improve the BJP’s performance in U.P., the Modi government could go to the extent of waging war against Pakistan.