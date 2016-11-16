The Shiv Sena, a member of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will join a group of Opposition parties, led by Mamata Bannerjee’s Trinamool Congress, that will meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday to stress that the demonetisation exercise by the Centre has adversely affected the poor and vulnerable.

Indeed, the Sena’s Sanjay Raut had warned the Central government saying that if it doesn’t roll back the policy, “the government will be rolled back.”

The NCP and the AAP will also participate in the march.

While other Opposition parties have decided not to join the march, there will be floor coordination among them all — including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party — in Parliament when it opens on Wednesday for the winter session. The Congress, the Left parties and the Trinamool, among others, have strongly opposed the exercise and sought suspension of business to debate the issue in Parliament.