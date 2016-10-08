Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad say PM backed Army action along LoC

The BJP on Friday held two press conferences in the space of four hours, one by its national president Amit Shah and another by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, to respond sharply to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s speech on Thursday accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the surgical strikes along the Line of Control (LoC).

Mr Shah said, “Neither Prime Minister Modi nor senior members of the government made the announcement of the operation (on September 29). It was the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who did the announcement that the strike took place. It is shameful that Rahul Gandhi has used words like the ‘dalali’ and it is an insult to the bravery of the Indian Army and demoralised it. The government and the BJP have been very careful in not politicising the strikes. The BJP is identified with Prime Minister Modi, with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, with Arun Jaitley with Sushma Swaraj. Who among them has taken credit for the army’s actions?” he said.

Referring to posters and banners that have appeared, especially in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, lauding Prime Minister Modi for the strikes, Mr Shah said if “tehsil level leaders of the party have, in their enthusiasm put up posters, that cannot be considered unusual.”

He said Congress leaders should go through newspapers published in 1971 during the Indo-Bangladesh war. What kind of statements did your leaders not give? Whereas in our case none of our senior leaders have tried to politicise the issue,” he said. He said that while it was the Indian army that undertook the surgical strike, it was the political backing from Prime Minister Modi that made it possible.

“What is strange is not that people are showing enthusiasm for the country’s response to Pakistan and terror; what is strange is that the Congress is so unenthusiastic and out of touch with sentiments across the country,” he said.

Mr. Shah said his party would go to the people on this sentiment of backing the army and its actions. He said by questioning the strikes, Congress was associating itself with the dejection in Pakistan and asked the party to stand with the Army and the “enthused people of India” instead.

He likened Mr. Gandhi’s ‘khoon ki dalali’ (trading in the blood of soldiers) remark against Prime Minister Modi as being similar to the “maut ka saudagar” (merchant of death) sobriquet that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had bestowed on Mr Modi during the 2007 polls in Gujarat. Mr. Modi had gone on to win that election.

“It is an unfortunate day when the Congress’ vice- president uses such words for the Army. There must be something wrong with with his (Rahul Gandhi’s) ‘mool’ or basic understanding of issues,” said Mr. Shah.

After Mr. Shah’s press conference, the Congress posted a rebuttal through former Union minister Kapil Sibal who accused Mr. Shah of being a criminal and the BJP for having spawned the Jaish-e-Mohammad after its chief Maulana Masood Azhar had been released under the NDA’s watch. At this, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad helmed a second press conference, accusing Congress leaders of prioritising “devotion to Rahul Gandhi rather than devotion to the country.” He added that the Congress, by fielding Mr Sibal “was ensuring that it went from having 44 MPs to 24” and that they were “welcome to do so.”

“This is a Rahul Gandhi, who during the JNU episode stood with those who condoned slogans of breaking up the country. If yesterday the irresponsible comment by Rahul Gandhi was shameful, today it has crossed all limits,” Mr Prasad said.

He said it was shameful to call Mr. Shah a criminal since even the courts did not find any evidence to even frame charges against him. “Mr. Sibal as a lawyer must know these things,” he said. He also termed as unfortunate, the Congress’ statement that the BJP spawned the JeM.

“When across party lines, people have campaigned against the JeM and such terror outfits, the Congress’ remarks will only please the ISI for deflecting focus from them,” he added.