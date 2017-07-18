National

BJD will support Gopalkrishna Gandhi: Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik.  

The regional party had supported NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election.

B Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced his party’s support to Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the opposition’s candidate for the vice-presidential election.

The regional party had supported NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election, polling for which was held yesterday. However, Mr. Patnaik preferred to go with opposition parties this time.

“The Biju Janata Dal will support Sri Gopalkrishna Gandhi,” the BJD president told reporters here.

BJD parliamentary party spokesman Kalikesh Singhdeo said, “Patnaik has proved that the BJD has been maintaining equal distance from the Congress and the BJP.”

Mr. Patnaik had in 2012 said Mr. Gandhi was an “old and valued friend. We were friends even when I was not in politics”.

