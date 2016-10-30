Shakthi Sthal, the memorial for the former Prime Minister remains closed due to deaths of three birds.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary programme will not be held at Shakti Sthal this year as it is closed in view of bird flu scare, the Congress said in a statement.

Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed on October 31, 2016.

“Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s martyrdom day programme on October 31 will not be held at Shakti Sthal this year as it has been closed due to bird flu,” said the statement.

On Friday, two birds died at the District Park in Paschim Vihar and another bird died at the lake near Shakti Sthal, taking the total count of dead birds to over 75 so far.