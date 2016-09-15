Finding itself cornered over the release of controversial Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Siwan strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin from jail, the Bihar government is now likely to oppose his bail in the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Opposition BJP also staged a protest demanding the cancellation of his bail.

“If the State government is not satisfied with the bail of somebody, it appeals in a higher court as it has done in the past, and this would be followed in the case of Shahabuddin as well,” Ajay Alok, spokesman of the ruling Janata Dal (United), told journalists in Patna.

Siwan Superintendent of Police Saurav Kumar Sah also said that the district police was scrutinising whether any condition of the bail had been violated in the case of Mr. Shahabuddin. “If any evidence comes to the surface indicating violation of conditions of bail, we will move for the cancellation of bail,” Mr. Sah told The Hindu.

On Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held an emergency meeting at his official residence with some of his senior party leaders, in which the Advocate General and the Additional Advocate General of the State were also present to mull over the legal options following the release of Mr. Shahabuddin.

Mr. Shahabuddin was released from the Bhagalpur jail on Saturday after 11 years in prison.

He came out of jail after he got bail in the case of the murder of Rajiv Roushan, an eyewitness in the murder of his two brothers, allegedly killed by the henchmen of Mr. Shahabuddin.

After his grand welcome following his release, Mr. Shahabuddin told reporters that Nitish Kumar was the “CM of circumstances” and that his leader was Lalu Prasad, a statement that did not go down well with the JD(U) cadres.

The BJP, meanwhile, has demanded the resignation of Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad, whose photograph with Mohammed Kaif, an alleged sharp shooter of Mohammad Shahabuddin, went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap Yadav reacted: “Thousands of people come and meet me everyday … they also click pictures with me. How am I to know who is who or what is on the mind of that person?”

In a video, Mohammed Kaif was also seen welcoming Mr. Shahabuddin when he was released from Bhagalpur jail. He is an accused in the murder of local journalist Rajdev Ranjan, whose wife Asha Ranjan recently met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought a CBI probe into the murder of her husband.