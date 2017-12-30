Bihar gears up for human chain on Jan 21

more-in

Patna: Bihar is once again gearing up to form the world’s longest human chain on January 21 to create awareness against social evils like child marriage and dowry. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is currently touring the state, has been appealing to people to join the chain and make it even longer than the previous one.

“This year, on January 21, we had formed a human chain in which about four crore people participated to reaffirm their commitment to liquor ban in the state. This year the government has decided to form a human chain against child marriage and dowry. Please join the chain and make it longer than the previous one,” he appealed during his meetings at Lakhisarai, Munger and Jamui on Friday.

Bihar ranks second in the country, after neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, in dowry-related cases.

On Friday, Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Agrawal reviewed the preparation for the proposed human chain in his district. “The target is that about 15 lakh people from Patna district alone will participate. The main programme will be held at Gandhi Maidan, where a map of Bihar would be formed by participants joining hands,” he said.

The programme would be held from 12 to 12.30 pm in the afternoon of January 21, he said.