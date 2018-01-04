Bhima-Koregaon violence condemned in Rajya Sabha

The violence in Bhima-Koregaon found voices condemning it in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament.

During Zero Hour on Thursday, Rajani Patil of the Congress raised the issue, accusing right-wing outfits like the Sambhaji Brigade for the violence. Joining her in condemning the violence were Naresh Agrawal of the Samajwadi Party, Navaneethakrishnan of the AIADMK, Mohammed Nadimul Haque of the Trinamool Congress, and T.K. Rangarajan of the CPI(M).

Mr. Agrawal also demanded that a commission be set up to look into the violence. Mr. Rangarajan claimed that this violence had “the tactical support of the ruling party and the government.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “The spirit of patriotism is not owned by anybody. And it cannot be defined and inflicted on others.” She added that Dalits, women and minorities are being attacked in many parts of the country, and are living in fear. “What happened today is not an isolated incident. A long term solution has to be found. A judidical enquiry is necessary,” she stated.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena Member remarked that the violence in Bhima Koregaon “is unfortunate. But people who do not know about the history are speaking. The Peshwas were representatives of the Maratha empire, and their issue was with the British. The British used ‘divide-and-rule’ in Maharashtra too, as they did in the rest of the country, and that is what we see to this day.”

Balwinder Singh Bhunder of the SAD said that Members should work together to find a solution. This view was echoed by the BJP’s Amar Shankar Sable too, who went on to mention tweets by Congress Members. Mr. Sable took the names of Jignesh Mewani and Umar Khalid, saying they incited and provoked the violence. This led to protestations from the Opposition Benches.

The CPI’s D. Raja too condemned the attack on Dalits in Maharashtra. “Law will take its course. Having said that, the Dalit question needs to be addressed honestly. Dalit assertion must be understood in the correct historical perspective. But in Maharashtra, this assertion is being undermined by an ideology that is communal and fascist.”

Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that the oppression of Dalits should not be politicised.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a nominated Member and a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji too spoke in the House. “I am deeply hurt and disturbed by the social unrest caused by two communities. Shivaji Maharaj did not work for one community alone, but brought all communities together. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to keep away from violence.”