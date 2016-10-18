Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has again criticised those “demanding proof of surgical strikes” conducted by the Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the terrorist attack on a military base in Uri.

At a “Know your Army” event in Nirma University in Gujarat on Monday, he said the Army’s action had enhanced the sensitivity among countrymen towards national security.

“Two good things have happened post-surgical strikes. First thing is except a few politicians, every Indian is rising in unison and standing behind our brave soldiers. And the second thing is we have acquired sensitivity regarding national security in a very effective way following the surgical strikes conducted by the Army men,” Mr. Parrikar said.

He said the Indian Army was the best in the world, and stressed that no citizen of the country should doubt that the surgical strikes had taken place. “From day one, some politicians and people are seeking proof of what the Army has done,” he said without mentioning any name but questioning their motive for not believing in the Army’s claim of surgical strikes.

“When the Army says something, we all should believe it. Indian Army is the world’s best, most professional, brave and enjoys highest integrity. I am sure that nobody will seek proof of our Army’s actions in Ahmedabad.”

Accusing Pakistan of violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control, Mr. Parrikar said the violations had been taking place regularly, but the Army had not “given a befitting reply.”