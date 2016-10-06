The panel report said selectors of men, women and junior cricket were announced contrary to the norms of the Supreme Court verdict.

Will the Supreme Court show the door to top BCCI administrators, including BJP MP and Board president Anurag Thakur?

A newly constituted Special Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud will, at 10.30 am, hear the Supreme Court-appointed former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha-led Committee's recommendation to oust the entire top brass of the cash-rich cricket body.

A panel's latest report has suggested the top court to order the “immediate” supercession of current BCCI office-bearers for blatant violations of the July 18 Supreme Court judgment directing them to implement the panel's recommendations for transparency in cricket administration.

“BCCI thinks they are a law unto themselves. They are wrong. . you behave like lords. Fall in line or else we wil make you,” Chief Justice Thakur had warned the cricket body when the report was filed in court last week.

The court had given the BCCI time till October 6 to respond to the panel's request to replace the current lot of BCCI administrators from with a new crop who will “ensure the smooth transition from the old to the new system recommended by the committee”.

The committee has sought the court to declare all decisions taken by the BCCI found contrary to the SC verdict of July 18 to be “declared non est and inefective”.

The panel report complained of "impediments" in the path of the implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations.

The panel highlighted violations in several decisions taken in the meeting, including the unanimous election of Ajay Shirke as secretary of the BCCI for the remaining part of the term; the appointment of the all india senior selection committee (men and women); the authorisation of BCCI President and Secretary to appoint the ombudsman for 2016-17 as Justice AP Shah's term has come to an end.

The panel report found fault with the meeting decision to let Mr. Thakur represent BCCI in the International Cricket Council and Asian Cricket Council and the nomination of Mahashtra politician Sharad Pawar as alternate director in ICC meetings.

It had questioned the decison to have Mr. Shirke to represent the BCCI in the CEC meeting of the ICC.

The report said the BCCI has gone back on its assurance to formally adopt the new memorandum ushering in transparency on September 28.

It said the Board has not even issued directives to the member associations despite express directions from the committee.

It said selectors of men, women and junior cricket were announced contrary to the norms of the Supreme Court verdict.

It said the BCCI undertaking for nomination to the post of BCCI secretary was not in accordance to the norms approved by the SC.

The panel said these violations were committed while the review petition filed by the BCCI against the July 18 was lying with defects in the Supreme Court registry.