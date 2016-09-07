TOPICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet U.S. President Barack Obama for an unscheduled bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN summits they are attending in Laos.

The White House said the meeting would take place on Thursday afternoon after they both attend the East Asian summit, and would be followed by a press conference by Mr. Obama.

The two leaders had already met in Washington in June this year, in what was meant to have been a “farewell call” ahead of the U.S. elections.

However several substantive bilateral issues remain to be discussed, said officials, including India’s NSG membership bid, and the U.S. administration’s hope that India will ratify the Climate Change agreement from Paris by the end of 2016.

