National

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during inspecting the guard of honour during ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

This is her first bilateral visit to India in seven years

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Ms. Hasina. She was then accorded the ceremonial guard of honour.

In a special gesture on Friday, Mr. Modi personally received his Bangladeshi couterpart at the airport. Ms. Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India.

This is her first bilateral visit to India in seven years. She last visited the country in January 2010.

Mr. Modi and Ms. Hasina will hold a bilateral summit on Saturday, following which over 20 agreements, including a civil nuclear and two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on defence cooperation, are expected to be signed.

Post a Comment
More In International National
India-Bangladesh
Related Articles
Sheikh Hasina to raise water sharing with Narendra Modi
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2017 1:38:57 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bangladesh-pm-sheikh-hasina-accorded-ceremonial-welcome/article17892026.ece

© The Hindu