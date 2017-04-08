Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during inspecting the guard of honour during ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Ms. Hasina. She was then accorded the ceremonial guard of honour.

In a special gesture on Friday, Mr. Modi personally received his Bangladeshi couterpart at the airport. Ms. Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India.

This is her first bilateral visit to India in seven years. She last visited the country in January 2010.

Mr. Modi and Ms. Hasina will hold a bilateral summit on Saturday, following which over 20 agreements, including a civil nuclear and two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on defence cooperation, are expected to be signed.