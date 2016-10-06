Ban triple talaq, punish men who give divorce arbitrarily and allow women to seek divorce – these are some of the demands over which the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) has decided to petition the Supreme Court.

Underlining that instantaneous talaq is in contravention of tenets of Koran, AIMWPLB president Shaista Amber has sought punishment for those men who give triple talaq so it could act as a deterrent.

“Koran says there must be time for reconciliation between partners. It says when a man gives talaq he must pause and consult his wife. Otherwise, triple talaq is like a hanging dagger for Muslim women,” Shaista said.

Not for common code



The AIMWPLB has also sought a ban on “nikah halala”, where a woman who has been divorced through triple talaq has to marry another man and consummate her marriage with him before being eligible to remarry her ex-husband.

Shaista said her organisation was opposed to a Uniform Civil Code. “When we have Sharia, there is no need for a Uniform Civil Code”.