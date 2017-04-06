Ban on MP: Sena warns of protests

more-in

Shiv Sena members, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said they would be forced to hold protests in Parliament if they did not get any response on the issue of MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been “banned” by several airlines after he hit an Air India staffer.

Member Anandrao Adsul said party members had moved a privilege notice, but no decision had been taken yet. Assuring the member, the Speaker said she would talk to them once she received the notice.

Mr. Adsul said an MP had been forced to travel by train. He pleaded with the Speaker to resolve the issue saying she was the custodian of the House.

BJP MP Devji Mansingram Patel also complained that Jet Airways did not provide him a seat last week despite booking.