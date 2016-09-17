Goan model Siddesh Juvekar, sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for rape, was granted conditional bail on Friday by Justice C.V. Bhadang of the Bombay High Court at Goa.

Suspending the jail sentence pending the hearing of his appeal, the court directed that Juvekar be released on a bail bond and one or two sureties of Rs.50,000.

On September 8, South Goa Additional Sessions Judge Sherin Paul sentenced Juvekar to seven years’ imprisonment for raping a girl from Navelim in south Goa after promising to marry her.