Parmeshwar Godrej passed away in Mumbai on Monday. She was 70.

Though she was known in her later years as a philanthropist and prominent member of the city’s social set, Ms. Godrej contributed substantially to the growth of the Godrej Group, helping build its brands, select its brand ambassadors, and giving the over-a-century-old group mass appeal. As a young businesswoman, she took on multinationals and created aspirational brands for the group; she revamped the Cinthol brand, among others.

She was the mind behind many of the group’s new businesses, including the up-market retail chain Godrej Nature’s Basket. She selected the group’s brand ambassadors and her involvement and passion in brand building was enormous.

Known for her aesthetic sense, she also had her own businesses in design, creating the looks for various restaurants and other interiors. As a non-executive director at Godrej Properties, she helped choose architects and designers for marquee projects.

In an interview with The Hindu in early 2013 Adi Godrej said about her, “We are different personalities. My wife has great taste and design. She has an international outlook. I am more businesslike. I am more interested in things like economics, finance, sports, and the outdoors. So we complement each other.”

“In business, she was given the portfolio to build the brands and she did it very well,” said Prahalad Kakkar, advertising professional. “Cinthol was nowhere; with her efforts it became the number one brand, overtaking HLL’s Liril.” She was also the face of the otherwise low-profile Godrej family, Mr. Kakkar said. “Everybody knew her because she was fashionable and a great socialite. She could carry her persona well.”

Communication skills



“She had amazing social networking and communication skills,” said Jagdeep Kapoor, chairman & MD of Samsika Marketing Consultants. “She was a perfect corporate first lady. All these blended so well. She also brought up her children in the best way and that was the real contribution. Her passing away is a big loss.”

Anaggh Desai, former vice president and general manager, Cox & Kings, recalls frequent interactions with Ms. Godrej when the company handled the group’s as well as her personal travel arrangements. “What she needed was perfection. Once we achieved that everything was fine. She was very sweet, very humane and warm. It is very rare to find someone who is very professional and yet caring.”

Ramesh Chouhan, Chairman, Bisleri International, remembers her as a young girl going to college. “I knew her before her marriage with Adi. I knew when they were courting each other. She used to study with my sister at St, Xavier’s College. Parmeshwar was graceful and dominated the social scene for several decades.”

Ms. Godrej’s parties at her Juhu bungalow were legendary, not least for the international celebrities who were her guests.

Social causes



She unhesitatingly used her fame and connections to advance social causes, like the battle to fight AIDS. She got Hollywood actor Richard Gere and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative to support her Heroes Project. In 2007, she convinced the Indian government to paint one of Air India’s Airbus planes in red with the ‘protected sex’ slogan to highlight her cause.

She leaves behind her husband Adi and her children Tanya, Nisaba and Pirojsha.

She was also on the boards of American India Foundation, The Palace School in Jaipur and Indian Hotels & Health Resorts Pvt Ltd.