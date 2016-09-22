An FIR filed against Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, over her alleged involvement in a recruitment scam, also mentions Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an accused. However, there is no mention of his role.

Mr. Kejriwal, who interacted with the media for the first time after his throat surgery last week, said the ACB had registered an FIR against him on the directions of PM Narendra Modi in connection with the alleged irregularities in DCW.

“How can they name me without my role in it? Or has it become so easy for any agency to file a case against the Chief Minister. It is clear that the FIR has the PM’s nod,” he said.

Meanwhile, ACB chief MK Meena said: “His name has featured in the list of suspects because the complainant had made allegations against him but he is not an accused as of now.”

The ACB acting on Congress’ Barkha Shukla Singh complaint in which she claimed that 85 people who are AAP members and workers were hired by the DCW without advertising for the post had registered the FIR.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has refuted the charge. Vehemently denying the charges, Ms. Maliwal had said that she was following the same recruitment procedure as her predecessors. “We recruited acid attack survivors and women from Nari Niketan. If this is nepotism, then I am willing to go to jail,” she said.

But the Delhi government is planning to hold a Special Assembly Session to discuss the FIR and other incidents.

“We will soon call a Special Session of the Delhi Assembly where we will expose the conspiracy behind this,” the Delhi CM told reporters.

“Through the Assembly, this country needs to know what is happening with us [AAP],” he said.