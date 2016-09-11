The Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday rescued son of a panchayat vice-president who was abducted on August 1 by suspected Ulfa-I militants after 20 days of massive search.

Kuldeep Moran, son of Tinsukia district panchayat vice-president Ratneshwar Moran, was abducted from Nampong in Changlang district on August 1.

Highly-placed police sources from Changlang said the police team rescued Kuldeep Moran from a cliff in a dense jungle.

Longvi is the last village on the Indian side and several km away from Nampong, the sources said.

A day after his abduction, Kuldeep’s father had received a call from someone claiming to be from Ulfa—I. The caller had asked for Rs one crore to be arranged from BJP MLA Bolin Chetia from Sadiya in upper Assam for Kuldeep’s release.

The rebel group also emailed a statement to media houses seeking the ransom.

The rebels claimed that Kuldeep was indulging in extortion in the name of the Ulfa—I. Immediately after the abduction, the Assam police sought the help of Arunachal police to trace the abducted boy.