Arun Jaitley ducks Congress query on NPAs

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday sought details on the number of bank loans approved after April 1, 2014 that had become non-performing assets (NPAs).

In the run-up to the last general elections, the Congress-led UPA government was accused by the BJP of widespread fraud on account of growing NPAs.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Chidambaram said the NPA debate would never end, but if the Finance Minister was claiming that asset regulation had been made stricter, “could he provide data on how many loans given by banks after April 1, 2014 have become NPAs?”

“Obviously, the question does not relate to loans given with regard to particular dates. But it is absolutely clear that [the] bulk of NPAs have arisen out of loans given prior to April 1, 2014,” Mr. Jaitley replied.

Responding to the vague reply, Congress members shouted: “No-answer.”

‘No loans written off’

The bulk of NPAs, Mr. Jaitley said, had arisen out of loans given before April 1, 2014, due to aggressive lending and without proper risk assessment and even without being backed by securities. The Minister clarified that the government had not written off any loan and the liability of the borrowers remained.

Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar asked if the government would order a probe into the alleged NPA scam in the UPA regime. Mr. Jaitely again avoided a direct reply, saying, “Whatever action is to be taken as per law is being taken.”