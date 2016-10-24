VIDEO

Indian Navy bids farewell to INS Viraat


Download the video

INS Viraat, Sanskrit for giant, was commissioned by the Indian Navy in 1987. It has taken part in almost all major Indian military operations and now has been decommissioned once and for all. Take a look at the history of this warship.



More video in these sections
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Quota for OBC in Navodaya Vidyalayas: Minister

‘Two-thirds of prisoners in India are undertrials’

SC refuses to hear plea to stop arrests on Jaya health 'rumours'

Indian Navy bids farewell to INS Viraat

Modi means “making of developed India”: Naidu

Hassan farmer commits suicide

Tunnelling work leads to agri land in Chikkamagaluru caving in

BJP will make UP a Uttam Pradesh in 10 years: Modi

Farmers protest in Mulbagal against erratic power supply

Girl from Bengaluru raped by autorickshaw drivers, kept in confinement


Tamil Nadu

SC refuses to hear plea to stop arrests on Jaya health 'rumours'

UDAY may cast shadow on State’s finances

By-elections no longer an indicator of political trend

Herbal concoction kills quack, two of his patients

DMK has no moral right to hold all-party meeting: Vaiko

‘Excuse me, Mr. Kandasamy’ partially out of court

HC pulls up CMDA over illegal construction

Road works along Kallar-Ooty Road under way

Yi signs MoU with city college

Kerala

Largest food distribution hall at Sabarimala to open by ‘Makaravilakku’

Worry over weedicide use

Palmyras may soon stop swaying in the land of Khasak

Drive to clean Perumba begins

Peevees school set to lift championship

Rs. 17 crore for road works in Kottayam

Varsity employees warn of agitation

New ration cards from February

President’s Trophy boat race on Nov. 1

Karnataka

#SteelFlyoverBeda: Opposition intensifies, govt. stands firm

Rs. 15 cr. sought from govt. to tackle water woes in villages

KIADB acquires land meant for water treatment plant, leaving MCC livid

Girl from Bengaluru raped by autorickshaw drivers, kept in confinement

Crop relief delayed, officials promise probe

Other States

Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh escapes unhurt in firing at helipad

Akhilesh told me he would float new party: Shivpal at SP meet

Can’t allow lives of Muslim women to be ruined by triple talaq: Narendra Modi

Akhilesh will not be removed from party, says Mulayam

Havan to clear the road for Dwarka Expressway

Quota for OBC in Navodaya Vidyalayas: Minister

Modi means “making of developed India”: Naidu

BJP will make UP a Uttam Pradesh in 10 years: Modi

Congress seeks dialogue to bring Kashmir Valley out of unrest

Andhra Pradesh

24 Maoists killed on Odisha-Andhra border

Desist from setting up n-plants at Kavali, Kovvada: E.A.S. Sarma

Concern over rise in fish tank cultivation

Coop. banks must vie with commercial banks: RBI official

BC status for Balija, Kapu, Vysyas opposed

Telangana

Congress seeks White Paper on investments made, jobs created

Krishna Madiga asks Rellis to support categorisation

Sustainable development, minimising vector-borne diseases in Agency are a priority

Concern over rise in fish tank cultivation

Written test for constable posts held incident-free

Potential tourist spot left to fall into decay

Two books of writer Muralidhar released

Mock parliament urges govt. to strengthen education system

Srirampur division bags overall championship award

Over 1,500 patients visit free medical camp


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

Quota for OBC in Navodaya Vidyalayas: Minister

Kushwaha was addressing workers of his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party – an ally of the BJP in Bihar. »