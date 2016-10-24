VIDEO
Indian Navy bids farewell to INS Viraat
Download the video
INS Viraat, Sanskrit for giant, was commissioned by the Indian Navy in 1987. It has taken part in almost all major Indian military operations and now has been decommissioned once and for all. Take a look at the history of this warship.
