How is the Indian Army structured?

Lt. Gen Bipin Rawat, 58, India's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff will be the head of largest component of India's armed forces that has an active strength of more than million personnel. On December 31, the current Army Chief Dalbir Singh will retire after having served is tenure of three years.

The Indian Army, founded in 1895, took its present-day structure largely after Independence and has seen 29 commanders heading it so far.

Here's how its organisational setup looks like: