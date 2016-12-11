I am not being allowed to speak in House, says Modi

more-in

“I am not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, so I am speaking in Jan Sabha,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, referring to the continued disruptions in Parliament over demonetisation, while addressing a rally of farmers in his home state Gujarat.

He was addressing the rally after inaugurating a Rs. 350-crore cheese-making plant of Banas Dairy, a part of Amul group, at Disa in Banaskantha district.

“We said we are ready for debate in the house but they [the Opposition] don’t allow Parliament to function. Even the President, who has tremendous political experience, is anguished at the happenings in Parliament,” Mr. Modi said, placing the blame of disruptions on Opposition parties.

‘People are with me’

“Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha, I will convey the feelings of 125 crore people,” Mr. Modi said, claiming that “people of the country” were with him and he stood “with the poor and honest people.”

Interestingly, the Prime Minister’s statement that he was not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha came a day after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he, too, was not being allowed to raise the issue in the House while calling the demonetisation as the “biggest scam.”

According to the Prime Minister, demonetisation would end corruption and empower the poor while delivering a death blow to terrorism and those involved in fake currency rackets.

“If India wants to progress, the evils of corruption and blackmoney have to end...,” Mr. Modi told the farmers. “You must have seen how bank officials and others who have stashed huge amounts of black money are being caught. They thought they could escape through back channels but they didn't know that Modi installed cameras in the back channels as well so they could not escape now,” he said, adding that nobody who hoarded black money would be spared by his government.

Mr. Modi reiterated that hardships would end in 50 days (from the day of announcement of demonetisation) and urged the people to start using e-wallets and mobile-based banking facilities for their transactions. After the rally, Mr. Modi addressed BJP parliamentarians, legislators and senior workers, asking them to visit the villages to create awareness of cashless transactions. The PM also visited her mother to seek her blessings in Gandhinagar.