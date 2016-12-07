155 Dalits convert to Buddhism in Gujarat

more-in

As many as 155 Dalits converted to Buddhism here on Tuesday, the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas.

The District Collector, Banaskantha, said the administration had not given permission for the programme.

Dalits from Kutch district too converted at the programme organised by the Banaskantha District Dalit Sangathan at the Ramapir temple here.

“The decision to embrace Buddhism was taken after the Una Dalit atrocity case. Members of our community wanted to protest against growing inequality and atrocities against Dalits in Gujarat,” Dalpatbhai Bhatiya, an organiser, said.

At Una in the State, cow vigilantes beat up some Dalit youths alleging that they had killed a cow.

“After the Una incident, we had intimated the district administration about the decision of 191 Dalits to convert to Buddhism this day,” Mr. Bhatiya said.