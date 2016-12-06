Parliament adjourns for the day after paying homage to Jayalalithaa

The national flag flies at half mast at Parliament on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 a.m. on Wednesday as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who passed away in Chennai on Monday night.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari said the country has lost a prominent leader, a distinguished parlimentarian and an able administrator.

Describing Jayalalithaa as a “charismatic personality”, Mr. Ansari said her contribution to the economic development of the deprived sections of society would be cherished. She also contributed immensely to Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, he noted.

“We deeply mourn her passing away,” he said before adjourning the proceedings for the day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the country has lost a highly popular, courageous and eminent public persona.

“Selvi Jayalalithaa was a true leader of the masses and her followers fondly called her ‘Amma’, meaning mother, and ’Puratchi Thalaivi’ meaning a revolutionary leader,” Ms. Mahajan said.

A multi-faceted personality, she was the first woman Opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and served as Chief Minister of the State for six terms.