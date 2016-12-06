National

National mourning for Jayalalithaa's demise

Tricolour flies half mast at War Memorial in Chennai on Tuesday.  

The Centre has declared one-day national mourning for Jayalalithaa's demise. The National Flag will be flown in half-mast and no ceremonial functions will be organised, the Union government said in a media statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Chennai to pay his last respects to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who passed away late Monday night.

In addition to that, the governments of Kerala and Bihar have also announced one-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the late Chief Minister. Government-run institutions will be remained closed in these States for a day.

Tamil Nadu will be observing seven-day mourning.

